Iran's Karami becomes coach of Pakistani natl. taekwondo team

Veteran taekwondo practitioner from Iran Yousef Karami has been appointed to lead the national Pakistani taekwondo team for a year.

Karami has traveled to Pakistan to prepare the Pakistani team with holding a training camp for Taekwondo Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

He has won several titles at both world and Asian levels including the bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics, the gold medal at the 2003 world championships, as well as gold medals in the 2006 Asian Games in 84 kg and in the 2010 Asian Games in 87 kg.

The athlete used to be the captain of the national Iranian taekwondo team. He will move from Croatia, where he worked as a coach at clubs level, to Pakistan, which wants to enhance its position at the Asian level.

