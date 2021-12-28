Zahra Nemati among top female Para athletes in 2021

International Paralympic Committee has chosen Iranian Para archer Zahra Nemati as one of the top performers in 2021.

Nemati won gold in women's individual recurve open in Tokyo, the 3rd successive gold medal in Paralympic Games.

The reigning World Champion was dominant throughout the competition and kept her opponents at bay. The 36-year-old, who was injured in a car accident in 2003 which left her with spinal injuries and paralysis of both legs, was a taekwondo player and shifted to Para archery in 2009.

Diede de Groot (Wheelchair Tennis - Netherlands), Zahra Nemati (Para-Archery - Iran), Susana Rodriguez (Para -riathlon - Spain), Omara Durand (Para-Athletics, Cuba), Leani Ratri Oktila (Para-Badminton, Indonesia), Bebe Vio (Wheelchair Fencing, Italy), Amalia Perez (Para-Powerlifting, Mexico) and Sarah Storey (Para-Cycling, Great Britain) are top female Para athletes in 2021.

