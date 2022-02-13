Iraq, Iraq Olympics committees ink 3 MoUs on sports coop.

Salehi Amiri hosted Raad Hammoudi, president of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Sunday. The two officials attended a press conference to answer the reporters' questions.

Salehi Amiri said at the beginning of the press conference that "today we have the second round of talks with the president of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee, we had talks in Baghdad two months ago and signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in all fields."

The Iranian sports official added, "Fortunately, the head of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee followed up on the issue [of the MoUs], and 10 heads of Iraqi federations have traveled to the country with him."

The president of the National Olympic Committee of Iran also said the head of the Iraqi federations of Judo, wrestling, sailing, weightlifting, taekwondo, basketball and table tennis are in Tehran.

Salehi Amiri said that "we had three main agreements and several smaller agreements."

Hammoud, for his part, said, "Our presence in Iran is a sign of willingness to continue cooperation with the National Olympic Committee of Iran and use specialized and administrative experience because Iran has a good experience."

The Iraq official further said that his country seeks gender equality in sports.

KI/5424062