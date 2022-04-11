New Palestine developments profoundly impact future of Israel

At the start of his speech on Monday evening, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the families of Palestinian martyrs and congratulated them on their decisive stances.

Nasrallah voiced absolute support to the Palestinian people and resistance and declared partnership in resistance and in victory.

"If you think that the Arab official failure vis-a-vis the Palestinian cause will lead to the retreat of the Palestinian youth, then you’re delusional," he underscored in an apparent reference to the condemnation from some Arab rulers against the martyrdom-seeking operation deep inside the occupied territories.

"If you bet on the Palestinian people’s desperation and frustration, you are delusional," he added.

Nasrallah also said the equation of protecting civilians from Israeli aggression is still upright thanks to the resistance.

Later, he pointed to the upcoming parliamentary election in Lebanon, saying that Hezbollah and its allies are not seeking to gain two-thirds of the seats in the parliament.

"No body thinks that winning two-thirds of seats in the next parliament is a realistic and logical objective, we are certain that the country is based on understandings," he said.

Hezbollah chief further warned against attempts to delay the elections in Lebanon.

Nasrallah pointed out that "our electoral rivals have scattered into numerous lists."

"It’s rightful to accuse the US embassy of seeking to postpone the parliamentary elections," he underscored.

The Hezbollah leader further underlined that the resistance movement has always been calling for a national coalition government in Lebanon.

"We are fighting an electoral battle, we should actively participate in the electoral ballot boxes," he said, adding that "Our objective is securing the success of our candidates and allies."

The Hezbollah leader further said, "We are keen on the representation of all parties based on their true sizes, we’re not after eliminating anyone."

Nasrallah said that "proportional representation law’s nature does not allow for the elimination of anyone," adding that "We are clear and transparent in our allies, we don’t have alliances under the table."

"We’ve never been exclusionists, our rivals have always been so," he said, adding "the exclusionists are those who bet on the crushing of the resistance and its environment during July 2006 war."

He highlighted that Hezbollah has never asked the government for to protect the resistance, stressing that the resistance has never wanted division and infighting in Lebanon.

"How could you speak of an arms control over the political life when you had so far secured a parliamentary majority and formed governments!" Nasrallah said in response to the calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, he stressed that Hezbollah never puts pressure on Lebanon and supports a political solution to the Lebanese problems.

"Why hadn’t those deluding Lebanese that the resistance weapons are the reason for the profound crisis spoke of corruption and economical policies since 30 year?!" Hezbollah chief further underscored.

Elsewhere, Nasrallah pointed to the war on Yemen, lambasting Saudi Arabia for accusing Hezbollah of being Iranian and losing Arab identity while putting Arabs against Arabs in the Yemeni war.

He said that the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and all its mercenaries failed in Yemen.

Nasrallah, also pointed out that a coalition of Arab countries sought to topple the Syrian Assad government while they are now seeking to re-establish ties with it after facing defeat.

