Iran to back any initiative for Lebanon’s political stability

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday evening, Mohammad Mokhber Iranian First Vice President stated that Iran will back any plan and initiative that is effective for Lebanon’s political, economic and security stability.

Praising the bravery of the resistant nation of Lebanon, Mokhber emphasized the importance of peace and stability in this country.

Iran will spare no effort to help the noble nation and government of Lebanon, he added.

During the phone call, Lebanese Prime Minister and Parliament Lebanese emphasized the importance of expanding and strengthening friendly relations between the two countries in all fields and called for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supplying energy to that country.

Nabih Berri and Najib Mikati invited Iran’s First Vice President to visit Lebanon in line with evermore strengthening relations between the two countries.

