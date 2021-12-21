Inclusive govt. to guarantee future of Afghan nation: FM

"Diverse conversations on the sidelines of the OIC Summit in Islamabad. I stressed developing cooperation with Pakistan, neighboring and Islamic countries", the Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks referring to his recent visit to Pakistan to attend the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"The future of Afghanistan will be guaranteed through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups", he also stressed.

The liberation of the Palestinian motherland and the first qibla of Muslims was also discussed, he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with some high-ranking officials who attended the emergency meeting of foreign ministers of OIC member states on Afghanistan in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation, Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister David John Francis, and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah as well as the Pakistani Army chief commander.

