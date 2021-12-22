Amir-Abdollahian departs for Baku to discuss bilateral ties

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister left Tehran to the Azeri capital of Baku on Wednesday morning.

During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and hold talks with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the expansion of bilateral relations.

On the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan which was held in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian met with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of relations and also discussed the latest developments in cooperation between the two countries.

Jeyhun Bayramov invited Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to visit Baku.

