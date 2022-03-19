  1. Sports
Mar 19, 2022

Iran grabs 2 gold, 4 bronze medals at Archery Asia Cup 2022

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – On the final day of Archery Asia Cup 2022 in Thailand, the Iranian archery team won two gold and four bronze medals.

Iran's compound team with the combination of Gisa Baybordi and Hesamuddin Kowsar defeated Malaysia by 154-145 and won the gold medal.

Mohammad Saleh Palizban won a gold medal at the final of the men's compound competition defeating India 145-126.

The men's compound team, consisting of Hesamuddin Kowsar, Mohammad Saleh Palizban, and Hamzeh Nekouei, won the qualifying match against Bangladesh 232-226 and won the bronze medal.

The Iranian women's compound team, consisting of Gisa Baybordi, Vida Halimian, and Kowsar Khoshnoodikia, won the ranking match against Kazakhstan 224-215 and won a bronze medal.

Hesamuddin Kowsar won the bronze medal in the men's compound competition defeating the Indian team 147-147.

Gisa Baybordi won the bronze medal in the women's compound match defeating the archer from Thailand with a result of 146-143.

