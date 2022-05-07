Iranian archers advance to next stag of Asia Cup 2022 Stage 2

Mahta Abdollahi from Iran finished first in the preliminary round of the recurve women section of the Asia Cup 2022 Stage 2 underway in the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah with 641 points.

Abdollahi will face the winner of the match between Syria and Kuwait archers in the knockout stage.

Reza Shabani stood in third place in the preliminary round of the recurve men competitions with 655 points. He will face the winner of the match between Kuwait and Pakistan competitors in the knockout round.

Also from Iran, Nima Naderi came 10th in the preliminary round of recurve men with 635 points. After a break in the first round, he will face an archer from Iraq in next knowckout stage.

Mohammad Hossein Golshani came in seventh place in the preliminary round in the recurve men competitions with 648 points. After a break, he will face the winner of the match between Palestine and the UAE representatives in the next round.

Meanwhile, Iran's recurve men team also finished third with 1938 points and after a break in the first round, the Iranian team will face the Kuwaiti team in the knockout round.

Iran compound recurve team consisting of Mahta Abdollahi and Reza Shabani stood in the second place with 1296 points. After a break in the first round, the Iranian team will face the winner of the match between Syria and Iraq team in the knockout stage.

