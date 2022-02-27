Iran's recurve archery team win World Para Archery C'ships

World Para Archery competitions ended in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday and The national men's recurve team of Iran claimed the title of this year's championship.

Iran’s men’s compound team with the combination of Gholamreza Rahimi and Asghar Zareinejad, after a break in the first round, won the quarterfinals against Indian team 6-0.

The Iranian team won the semifinals 5-3 against Turkey and became a finalist. In the final match, Iranian team won 5-4 against the United Kingdom and grabbed the gold medal.

Iran’s men's recurve team had previously qualified for the final match.

In another development, Iran’s men’s compound team seized a gold medal at the Dubai 2022 World Para Archery Championships after defeating Australia 145-143 in the final match.

A total of 223 archers from 40 nations competed in the championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The event started on Feb. 22 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and ended on Sunday Feb. 27.

