The Iranian snooker player Amir Sarkhosh defeated his rival from Hong Kong 6-2 in the final to stand at the top of Asia.

Sarkhosh defeated his Iraqi and Indian opponents with a score of 2-5 and 5-1 to advance to the final.

Earlier, Amir Sarkhosh became the champion at the 2022 Asian Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.

AMK/5819496