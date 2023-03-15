  1. Sports
Mar 15, 2023, 8:25 PM

Iran’s Sarkhosh advances to Asian Snooker semifinal

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian snooker representative Amir Sarkhosh defeated his opponent from Hong Kong and advanced to the semifinal of the Asian Men’s Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.

25 countries are participating in Doha's March 11-15 events, and Iran partakes in the tournament with 3 players including Amir Sarkhosh, Siavash Mazini, and Shahin Sabzi.

Sarkhosh defeated his Syrian, Jordanian, UAE, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong rivals with a score of 4-0, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2, and 4-2 to advance to the semifinal.

Siavash Mazini and Shahin Sabzi conceded defeat against his Thailand and Hong Kong opponents and were eliminated from the tournament.

The 25 countries participating in the Asian Snooker Competition are Iran, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Jordan, Kuwait, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Vietnam, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

