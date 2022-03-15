Leader condoles passing of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani

In a message released on Tuesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani to his honorable family, seminaries and his pupils.

The late Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani was loyal to the people and support the Establishment at the time of various issues of the Revolution and the issues of the country and rendered valuable services in line with the elevation of sublime values of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei further lauded the late senior cleric’s role and contributions to different sections of the society and prayed to God Almighty to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

MA/IRN84685597