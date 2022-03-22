  1. Iran
Mar 22, 2022, 12:00 PM

Leader condoles passing of Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of prominent Iranian cleric Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri.

In a message released on Tuesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri to his honorable family, seminaries and his pupils.

“With great sorrow, I received the sad news of demise of Hojjatoleslam Mohammadi Rey Shahri. For those who are aware of the piety and continuous struggle of this revolutionary cleric, his absence is a bitter and sad loss,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei further lauded the late senior cleric’s role and contributions to different sections of the society and prayed to God Almighty to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

