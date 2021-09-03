Raeisi, Ghalibaf condole demise of Maj. Gen. Firouzabadi

Major General Hassan Firouzabadi was a committed and sincere Basij commander who devoted life to protect and defend the values and ideals of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, the Iranian President said in a message to offer condolences on the demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, the Leader's top military adviser.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that the demise of General Firouzabadi caused a lot of pain and grievances.

The president offered his condolences to the Leader, Firoozabadi's revered family, and members of the Iran Armed Forces and Iranian nation on the loss of this prominent military figure.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also offered his condolences over the demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi to the Leader, his family, and members of the Iran Armed Forces in a message.

He asked God, to bestow His mercy, forgiveness, and satisfaction upon him and grant forbearance and patience to his family.

Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away on Friday in his 70s.

Firouzabadi was an Iranian ophthalmologist, military officer, and member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He served as the Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces –the most senior military authority in Iran– from 1989 to 2016. After that, he was a senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

RHM/