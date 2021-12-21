Yemeni officials condole demise of Iran envoy to Sanaa

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul Salam condoled the demise of Hassan Irloo to the Iranian government and people.

Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister has also expressed condolences over the passing of the Iranian envoy to the country to the leaders and people of Iran as well as his family.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announced that the Iranian ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo passed away on Tuesday morning after contracting COVID-19.

Martyr Irloo, who was also a chemical warfare veteran, contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he was martyred on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

Irloo officially began his diplomatic mission to Yemen in November 2020, in defiance of the United States’ anger at the two countries’ developing relations.

ZZ/5380716