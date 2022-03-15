Mass executions in SA contrary to most basic human rights

"It is necessary for the governments of the world to put aside hypocrisy and inaction and to condemn such inhumane acts and to prevent such unfortunate incidents," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated.

Ghalibaf also said that Iran, unlike Western governments, opposes hypocrisy in human rights and believes in the protection of human rights in all countries and at all levels.

Iran considers contradictory approaches and the instrumental use of human rights wrong and inhumane, he added.

Referring to the crisis in Ukraine, the Iranian parliament speaker stressed the importance of protecting the civilians' lives, calling on the parties to end the war and resolve tensions through diplomatic means.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf said that the root of the Ukraine crisis goes back to the US, describing rising tensions between different nations as a part of the very nature of American existence.

The survival of the American regime today is dependent on rising war all over the world, violating human rights and keeping the dependent countries insecure, he added.

