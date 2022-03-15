Japan freezes assets of 17 Russians

According to the published information, the new sanctions list includes 11 State Duma lawmakers, including Communist Party faction leader Gennady Zyuganov, Renova owner Viktor Vekselberg, and several relatives of businessmen Yuri Kovalchuk.

This raises the number of Russian citizens covered by Japanese sanctions to 65. The sanctions include, among other things, freezing their assets in Japan and ban for Japanese companies to carry out financial deals with them., TASS reported.

Previously, Japan imposed export sanctions against 49 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Rostec, Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service. Japan also froze assets of Otkrytiye bank, Novikombank, Sovkombank, VTB bank, Rossiya bank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF. Japan banned the export of oil extraction equipment and semiconductors. Furthermore, Japan imposed personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and General Staff head Valery Gerasimov.

ZZ/PR