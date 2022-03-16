Russian, Ukrainian delegations to continue talks on Wednesday

According to TASS, he said the delegations are dealing with fundamental differences but compromise is possible.

"We will continue tomorrow. A very complex and tough negotiation process," he said on Twitter. "There are fundamental differences. But there is definitely a chance for compromise."

During the break in the negotiations, the working subgroups will continue their work, he also said.

In comments to the Strana online news outlet, Podolyak said the exact time when the talks will resume is yet to be determined. "We will agree on the time during the night after we finish work in subgroups," he said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also said on Wednesday the stances taken by Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have become more realistic.

"The meetings continue. I am receiving reports that negotiating stances sound more realistic already," he said in a video address.

The first round of negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine was held in the Gomel Region of Belarus on February 28, and the meeting lasted five hours. The second round took place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha on March 3, the third one in the Brest Region on March 7. On March 10, on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in the Turkish city of Antalya, a meeting was held between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba. Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine resumed on Monday via a video link and continued on Tuesday.

