Mar 12, 2022, 10:30 PM

Saudis launch heavy airstrikes on Yemen's Saada

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Saudi fighter jets on Saturday heavily bombed areas in the Yemeni province of Saada.

The series of the Saudi coalition aggression against the Yemeni people is continuing. In a recent operation on Saturday, areas of the Yemeni province of Saada were targeted by the Saudis in the most severe airstrikes.

Several citizens were wounded following the Saudi attacks, according to the media sources.

The Saudi coalition on early Friday bombed the Yemeni province of Sanaa.

This is while the Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman said that the country's Armed Forces on Friday has launched a drone operation against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facility in the kingdom’s Red Sea city of Jeddah.

