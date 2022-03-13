US, S. Arabia stage joint drills amid growing Yemeni threat

The joint exercise (Eagle Resolve 22) kicked off at the US Fort Carson base in Colorado, USA.

The drills will continue from March 6-17, 2022 with the participation of the Saudi Armed Forces headed by the Commander of the Diriyah Joint Operations Center Major General Turki Al-Enezi, in addition to Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday afternoon.

The exercise aims to enhance and develop the level of coordination and joint cooperation between the armed forces in the Gulf states and the US forces to ensure the security and stability of the region.

The joint military exercises are being conducted by Arab and American forces in the Persian Gulf region to the south sees an increase in the attacks by Yemeni Ansarullah forces on Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the growing threats against the Arab coalition invading Yemen. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and their other Arab allies continue to buy Western weapons and joint military maneuvers with the Americans in a bid to save themselves against the attacks by Yemeni forces.

