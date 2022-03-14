Saudi-led coalition launches airstrike on Yemen

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombed Al-Wadi and Sarwah districts in Ma'rib province 9 times in the last 24 hours, Almasirah reported.

Saudi fighter jets also targeted some areas in Hajjah province 5 times, Saada 2 times, and Al-Jawf province once.

In recent days, the Saudi coalition airstrikes have continued in different parts of Yemen, especially in the province of Hajjah.

Yemeni military sources also reported that forces affiliated with the Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire 138 times in the past 24 hours in al-Hudaidah province.

NM/ 84682978