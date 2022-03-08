Saudi Spy drone shot down by Yemeni Army over Hajjah sky

According to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni air defense shot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” spy drone in Harz city in the northern part of Yemen, near the border with Saudi Arabia.

“God willing, the Yemeni air defenses shot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” spy drone with a suitable weapon, while the drone was carrying out a hostile action in the airspace of Harz city in Hajjah province,” Yahya Saree wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue to attack Saudi military positions and defend its territory as long as the aggression and siege of the country continue.

