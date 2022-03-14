Yemenis gain new achievements in Hajjah province

Yemeni army forces and popular committees carried out large-scale attacks on Saudi and Sudanese mercenary positions in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen, according to the news sources.

The operation lasted two days and during it, the Yemeni forces managed to clear dozens of areas and villages and retake 54 square kilometers of their land from the mercenaries.

More than 500 people including Yemeni forces and Saudi and Sudanese mercenaries were killed and wounded during the operation. More than 80 Sudanese mercenaries and 15 Saudi mercenaries were killed in the operation, dozens of them were also wounded or captured alive.

The rest of the mercenaries fled the scene.

During the operation, Yemeni forces confiscated a lot of military equipment, including armored vehicles, tanks, heavy weapons and machinguns.

