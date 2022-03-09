Activating capacities require promoting regional coop.

“Activating regional capacities to create lasting stability is considered a prerequisite to the development & promotion of regional cooperation in the 13th administration," wrote Ali Shamkhani, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Establishment of a joint security commission between #Iran & #Uzbekistan is a crucial step in this direction,” he added.

Top Iranian security official, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani left Tehran for Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent on Tuesday afternoon at the official invitation of Lieutenant General Viktor Vladimirovich Makhmudov, the Secretary of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan.

Enhancing the level of bilateral relations and exchanges on regional and international issues are among the goals of Shamkhani's visit to Uzbekistan.

In addition to meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Shamkhani will hold talks with high-ranking officials of this country.

