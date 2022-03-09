Iran, Uzbekistan sign joint document on security cooperation

The document pays the way for joint cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent in the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and other transnational organized crime.

In this meeting, Shamkhani referred to Uzbekistan's crucial geopolitical position in the heart of Central Asia and its special place in regional security.

He said that preventing the spread of terrorism and extremism in the region are among the security concerns of Iran and Uzbekistan.

According to him, the common borders of Iran and Uzbekistan with Afghanistan require increased cooperation to resolve problems and establish peace and stability in this country.

Viktor Vladimirovich Makhmudov, for his part, stressed the implementation of the agreements reached between two countries in order to boost bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, transit and security areas.

He also believed that Shamkhani's visit to Uzbekistan could play a role in establishing fruitful security cooperation to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Expressing satisfaction with Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he said, "Uzbekistan, as the current chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, will use all its potential for Iran's permanent membership in the organization."

Earlier on Wednesday, Shamkhani wrote, “Activating regional capacities to create lasting stability is considered a prerequisite to the development & promotion of regional cooperation in the 13th administration."

“Establishment of a joint security commission between #Iran & #Uzbekistan is a crucial step in this direction,” he added.

Top Iranian security official, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani left Tehran for Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent on Tuesday afternoon at the official invitation of the Secretary of the National Security Council of Uzbekistan.

Enhancing the level of bilateral relations and exchanges on regional and international issues are among the goals of Shamkhani's visit to Uzbekistan.

In addition to meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Shamkhani will hold talks with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan this afternoon.

