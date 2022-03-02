  1. Politics
Iran, Russia discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and latest regional developments.

In a tweet on Wed., Kazem Jalali wrote, “Met with Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov to discuss issues related to the bilateral relations and latest developments in the region.”

Iran and Russia have extensive cooperation in the regional arena, he said, adding that the two countries of Iran and Russia regularly discuss and consult on important issues in the region including Afghanistan and the situation in South Caucasus.

Tehran-Moscow cooperation in the region has strengthened regional stability and security and the two countries are working together to resolve regional issues which has a positive impact on regional interactions, Jalali added.

