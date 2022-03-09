Tehran-Tashkent ink security coop. to overcome shared threats

The SNSC secretary Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Wednesday during which he said that signing and sealing an important document on security cooperation between the two countries will lay the suitable ground for overcoming common threats.

During the meeting, Shamkhani conveyed the warm message of President of Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Uzbek president.

While congratulating the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Uzbekistan, Iran’s top security official said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop and deepen all-out relations with neighboring Uzbekistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani pointed to the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan and stated, “It is necessary that the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan adopt measures to use the potential economic capacities to enhance their bilateral trade and economic ties.”

The SNSC head thanked Uzbekistan for its support for Iran’s membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and expressed hope that that support would continue until the finalization of Iran’s membership at SCO.

Uzbek president, for his part, said that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan to establish rail and road transport corridors through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to the warm waters of southern Iran has significant economic benefits for the four countries.

