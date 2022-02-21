Iran, Uzbekistan emphasize boosting agricultural coop.

Iranian minister of Agricultural Jihad Seyyed Jawad Sadatinejad met with his Uzbek counterpart Jamshid Khajehyev on Monday in Tehran and discussed the volume of agricultural exchanges between the two countries.

Stressing developing agricultural exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan, Sadatinejad said that Iran is interested in establishing effective cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of bilateral trade of quarantine products, dairy, cultivation, animal husbandry, and poultry products.

“We are also interested in importing camels from Uzbekistan by signing quarantine and hygiene protocols,” he stated, adding that Iran can also export citrus, including oranges, lemons, apples, and kiwis, and import cotton instead.

The senior ministry official called for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Agricultural Cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan.

