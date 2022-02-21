Iran, Uzbekistan to expand technological coop.

Appreciating Iran's achievements in the field of technology, innovation and development of knowledge-based companies, Zakov said that there is a very good opportunity for technological cooperation between the two countries and Uzbekistan are ready to interact with Iran in this field.

Referring to the establishment of the Uzbek Ministry of Innovative Development, Zakov said that the Ministry is ready to cooperate with Iran in the field of technology.

Saying that Iran's experience can lead to the development of Uzbekistan's science and technology parks and companies and start-ups, he added that Iran and Uzbekistan can even produce joint products.

He also pointed to the creation of a roadmap on forming extensive cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology and suggested that an Uzbek delegation consisting of businesses and technology activists visit Iran to review all areas of the cooperation and create a roadmap in this regard.

Zakov also invited the Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari to his country to attend Tashkent International Investment Forum.

