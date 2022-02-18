Iran, Uzbekistan to hold Joint Commission meeting in Tehran

The Head of America and Europe Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammadreza Karimzadeh said on Friday that the 14th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Commission meeting will be held on Feb. 20-21, 2022 in Tehran.

Referring to the importance of holding the meeting in the development of trade and economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan, he added that Uzbekistan is one of Iran's most important export targets, and exports to the country have been growing in recent months.

According to the Iranian official, some drafts of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Joint Commission in the fields of economy, investment, customs, transport, energy, health, science and technology, culture, tourism and agriculture are being prepared in the relevant expert committees.

