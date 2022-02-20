Iran determined to expand relations with Central Asian states

Speaking in his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov in Tehran on Sunday, President Raeisi said that Iran intends to develop and expand all-out relations with Central Asian countries.

President Raeisi pointed to the vast capacities of cooperation between the two countries in various economic fields including agriculture, industry, transportation, energy and tourism and stated, “Today, the political will of presidents of the two countries is based on comprehensive development and deepening of bilateral relations, so that we are determined to take giant strides towards prosperity and development of the two countries by activating all capacities.”

Common capacities and facilities of the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan can be used in line with securing interests of the two nations and regional counties, he said.

Referring to the deep-rooted historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan, President Raeisi also stressed the importance of strengthening cultural relations and interactions between the two nations.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, for his part, said that Tashkent compiled the roadmap for development of bilateral relations shortly after the visit of presidents of the two countries in Turkmenistan and said that his country is exploring avenues for implementation of the roadmap in line with developing all-out relations between Tehran and Tashkent.

Turning to the volume of trade exchanged between the two countries, Sardor Umurzakov stated that bilateral volume of trade exchanged between the two countries has increased twofold as compared to last year.

