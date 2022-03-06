  1. World
Powerful explosion reported in US military base in E Syria

Powerful explosion reported in US military base in E Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – News sources reported a powerful explosion at a US military base in Syria, saying that there is a possibility of a rocket attack.

The explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Al-Omar oil field in Syria's Deir ez-Zur, Sputnik reported.

Local sources reported that several drones were also flying over the towns of Al-Shuhayl and Al-Hawaij near the oil field.

The sources suggested that the base may have been targeted with rockets.

No further details have been released on the possible casualties or damages.

The news comes as the US-affiliated militias have recently attacked and burned down houses of Syrian citizens.

