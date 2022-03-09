Rocket attack reported on US base in eastern Syria

The media have reported that the oil and gas fields occupied by the US army came under attack by rockets on Tuesday evening.

The Russian Sputnik news agency has reported that the rocket attack caused a lot of material damage.

Sputnik news agency reported that a number of American planes could be seen over the area following the rocket attack.

Local sources told Sputnik that a number of explosions were heard last night at a base set up by the US military at the Koniko natural gas field near the Al-Jafra oil field in northeastern Deir ez-Zor province.

Local sources stressed that the attack caused extensive material damage, but it was not possible to know any possible casualties among the US troops due to the tightened security situation after the attack.

After the ISIL terrorist group, which was supported and sponsored by the US army, was defeated in December 2017, US forces directly got involved and replaced the terrorist group in eastern Syria under the pretext of the alleged continued fight against terror. The occupying US troops began extracting and stealing Syrian oil after deploying to the region.

