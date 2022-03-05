US convoy leave Syria's Hasaka for northern Iraq

A convoy of 42 vehicles, of which 40 tankers carrying military equipment, accompanied by two armored vehicles affiliated with US occupation forces, left the illegitimate al-Waleed crossing on Friday and headed for northern Iraq,” local sources in al-Yarubiya told SANA.

SANA also said that two days ago, US forces, with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), transferred hundreds of people from the Khan al-Jabal camp on the northern outskirts of al-Hasakah to Iraq through the Al-Waleed illegal crossing.

The Syrian government has repeatedly stressed that the Kurdish militants and the Americans in eastern and northeastern Syria have no purpose other than plundering oil that is what it has called for the end of their illegal presence.

MNAIRN84672020