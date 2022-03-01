Deadly fire rips through shopping mall in Syria, 11 killed

Eleven people have died as a result of the fire in the La Mirada mall, and two people have been rescued.

A fire in a shopping center in Syria’s capital of Damascus killed at least 11 people, the interior ministry said Tuesday, in one of the deadliest blazes in recent years, Syria’s Official News Agency SANA reported.

Many of those killed were security guards or staff who were on duty overnight in the six-story building, said Ahmad Abbas, the director of civil defense.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The fire caused "extensive material damage," it added, ripping through stores that sold clothes, leather goods and cosmetics - many of which were highly flammable.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze," the ministry statement read.

