Mar 7, 2022, 9:10 AM

Zionists' attack over Syria's Damascus kills 2 (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported early Monday that the Zionist regime fired a missile on the outskirts of Damascus, killing two Syrian citizens.

The official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that the Zionist regime launched a missile attack on Monday morning from the south of Beirut to some areas on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to SANA, the Syrian army's air defense has countered the Zionist regime's missiles attack. 

The Syrian army's air defenses have repeatedly repelled Israeli attacks in various parts of the country in recent months.

In recent years, the Israeli regime has repeatedly carried out airstrikes on Damascus and various parts of Syria, which have been countered by the timely interception of Damascus air defenses in most cases.

News Code 184596
