Feb 9, 2022, 12:00 PM

IRGC unveils new strategic long-range missile (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the new strategic long-range missile with pinpoint accuracy on Wednesday morning.

The homegrown 'Kheibar-Shekan' missile was unveiled in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Commander of the Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The strategic missile is one of the long-range missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which enjoys unique features. 

This rocket uses solid fuel. Its optimal design has reduced its weight by one-third compared to similar types, and its preparation and firing time has been reduced by one-sixth.

Extreme agility and speed in hitting targets within a range of 1,450 km are other capabilities of this missile.

The homegrown has been designed and built by scientists of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

