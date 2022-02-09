Iran to definitely continue development of its missile power

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of the homegrown 'Kheibar-Shekan' missile on Wed., Major General Bagheri emphasized that Iran will continue the path towards the development of its missile power with utmost strength.

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic revolution in 1979 and said that the missile power of the Islamic Republic of Iran has witnessed more power against the aggressors and global arrogance and will continue its path of growth, promotion and excellence both in terms of quantity and quality.”

Despite conspiracies waged by enemies against Islamic Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the country managed to foil all their sinister plots under the auspices of the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, the top commander said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the new strategic long-range missile with pinpoint accuracy on Wednesday morning in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Commander of the Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The strategic missile is one of the long-range missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which enjoys unique features.

This rocket uses solid fuel. Its optimal design has reduced its weight by one-third compared to similar types, and its preparation and firing time has been reduced by one-sixth.

The homegrown has been designed and built by scientists of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

