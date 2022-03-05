Iran has enough effective domestically-manufactured arms

The IRGC top commander Major General Hossein Salami made the comments at the unveiling ceremony of two new missile and UAV bases of the IRGC Aerospace on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, he hailed the IRGC Air Force for its achievements in the field of producing domestically-made deterrence and defensive weapons.

He pointed to the fall of the Afghanistan government under Ashraf Ghani which was overthrown by the Taliban in less than two months and said, "The well-equipped army supported by the US troops did not fight for even 10 minutes in Afghanistan."

He went on to say that faith and the will of Iranian troops matter more on the battlefield than the weapons while adding that Iran has enough effective weapons manufactured with indigenous knowledge.

