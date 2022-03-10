Iran has upper hand on battlefield against enemy: Gen. Salami

Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC Chief Commander made the remarks in a ceremony held on the occasion of auspicious birth anniversary of Third Imam of Shia Imam Hussein (PBUH), which marks the National Day of Guards, on Thursday during which he said that Islamic Republic of Iran has become so powerful and strong on international stage which is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy on the battlefield.

“Resistance” is the only way to dignity and prosperity of Islamic Iran, he said, adding, “Today, we have a superior hand over enemies. Our glorious achievements are the result of following the sublime recommendations of leadership and unity, amity and empathy of noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami pointed to the eight years of Scared Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and said that epic-making of combatants during these years will go down in all-time history of the Islamic Revolution.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is at the centerpiece of all dangers and threats of enemies, he said, adding, “Armed Forces of the country are strictly monitoring events taking place across the globe in a way that enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to undermine the image of country and have resorted to imposition of tough economic sanctions, military intimidation, psychological operation and intelligence warfare, etc.”

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, all malicious plots and conspiracies of enemies have been foiled under the wise leadership of Islamic Revolution and unity and amity of people, IRGC commander added.

