Iran 'first Muslim country' to launch satellite: Salami

Speaking in the ceremony of launching the Iranian 'Noor-2' Satellite into orbit, IRGC top commander Major General Hossein Salami said that today, Iran is able to defeat the enemy by acquiring sophisticated technologies and turning the knowledge into successful products.

The IRGC Aerospace launched the 'Noor-2' Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Tuesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

The mission of the satellite is reconnaissance, and it was placed in orbit after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s.

'Noor-1', the first military satellite of Iran, was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Qassed carrier in April 2020. It was placed into orbit at an altitude of 425km.

MP/IRN84675901