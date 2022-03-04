US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin province

Yet another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq's Saladin province on Friday morning, Baghdad Today reported.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Saladin province in Iraq yet

This is while several roadside bombs were exploded in the path of a US military logistics convoy in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Anbar provinces.

Since the assassination of the anti-terror commanders Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his Iraq companions near Baghdad airport in early 2020 which was followed by the overwhelming approval of a piece of legislation in the Iraqi parliament to expel US troops, the US logistics convoys have repeatedly been targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, US troops continue to disrespect the Iraqi parliament's legislation to leave the country as soon as possible.

