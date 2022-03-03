  1. Iran
Mar 3, 2022, 2:33 PM

Over 5tons illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

Over 5tons illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan province announced that the country's police during its operations in the past two weeks managed to arrest two heads of drug trafficking teams and seize over 5 tons of narcotics.

25 drug dealers were also arrested and more than five tons of drugs including opium and some industrial illicit drugs, as well as eight weapons and 25 vehicles, were busted, Taheri added.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/IRN84669250

News Code 184479
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184479/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News