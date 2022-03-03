Over 5tons illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

25 drug dealers were also arrested and more than five tons of drugs including opium and some industrial illicit drugs, as well as eight weapons and 25 vehicles, were busted, Taheri added.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

