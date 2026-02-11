Winners of Fajr Film Festival awards announced

Iran's President Pezeshkian made an unannounced visit to the closing ceremony of the 44th Fajr International Film Festival which was held at Vahdat Hall in downtown Tehran on Wednesday.

The winners of the awards this year's edition of Fajr Film Festival were as follows:

Special Visual Effects

The Crystal Simorgh in this section, in addition to the Golden Canvas Award for the film Pol or Bridge, was awarded to Mohammad Hassan Eizadi for the film Sarzamin-e Fereshteha or Land of Angels.

Special effects on the Field:

The Crystal Simorgh in this section of the festival was awarded to Reza Turkaman for the film "Janeshin" or "Replacement".

Best Actor

The Crystal Simorgh and Honorary Diploma for Best Actor went to Bahram Afshari for the film" Zende Shoor."

Female Lead Award or Best Actress Award

The Crystal Simorgh, Honorary Diploma, and Special Jury Prize in this category went to Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji for her role in the film Sarzemine Fereshteha or Land of Angels.

Best Director Award

The honorary diploma in this category was awarded to Babak Khajeh Pasha for directing the film Land of Angels.

Short Film

The Crystal Simorgh and an honorary diploma in this category went to Mikael Diani for the film Takhati or Violation in English.

Documentary Film

The honorary diploma for best documentary film direction went to Hamed Saadat for the film Jangal Ghaem.

