US completes withdrawal from al-Tanf base in Syria: CENTCOM

“U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network’s resurgence,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper claimed in a statement, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.
“Maintaining pressure on ISIS is essential to protecting the U.S. homeland and strengthening regional security,” he further claimed.
CENTCOM also claimed that the departure from al-Tanf Garrison was completed on Feb. 11 as part of a “deliberate and conditions-based transition” under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), established in 2014 to fight the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group.
The Syrian HTS-led regime based in Damascus has taken control of the strategic base at the junction of the Iraqi and Jordanian borders following the US withdrawal, the regime's sources said.
MNA
