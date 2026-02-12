Iran’s streets scene of bonds between nation and govt.

In a post on his X account, Baghaei referred to the large turnout of people in the march on February 11, and emphasized, "Today, the streets of Iran were the scene of a tangible representation of the relationship between the nation and the government."

“The widespread turnout of people on February 11, in complicated regional and international conditions, carries a clear message," he said, stressing that continuation of public participation in determining the country's path and clarifying the fact that Iran makes its strategic decisions based on the national will and the people's wishes, not under the influence of foreign pressure and exaggeration.

The massive participation of people is a strategic asset for protecting Iran's might, dignity, security, and national sovereignty on the international stage, Baghaei noted.

