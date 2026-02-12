  1. Politics
Leader hails people's turnout to revolution anniv. rallies

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised people's mass participation in rallies to mark the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution for its frustrating effect on the enemies.

 Ayatollah Khamenei said in his message released on Thursday that the Iranians' mass rallies marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution disappointed the enemies. 

The Leader further expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in the nationwide rallies held on Wednesday, calling on the people to maintain the valuable national unity.

Some local journalists estimated the turnout rate for the marches across the country at 26 million people out of the 90 million population. 

