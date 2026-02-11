Araghchi hails people huge turnout to 22 Bahman rallies

Speaking to local Iranian media while attending the 22 Bahman rallies in downtown Tehran, Araghchi lauded the people's massive participation in the pro-Islamic Establishment marches, saying that the people's presence on the scene really assists their diplomatic representatives in the nuclear negotiations, recently resumed with the United States.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran relies on its people's support on the international stage in talks with foreign powers, saying that "Today is one of my good days, and this large and magnificent presence of the people and their unwavering support for the diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran encourages us."

"We are heartened by the people, the armed forces, and the Leader, and today this heartiness was strengthened, and God willing, we will participate in the diplomatic field with more incentive," the top Iranian diplomat, who leads the Iranian negotiating team in nuclear talks with Washington further said.

Araghchi later noted that the second round of Omani-mediated resumed talks has been set yet.

MNA