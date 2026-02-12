Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America

Two personnel reported minor injuries after ship-to-ship refueling, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The Wall Street Journal has reported on the incident, too.
MNA
TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – A U.S. warship and a Navy supply vessel collided during refueling Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a military spokesman.
Two personnel reported minor injuries after ship-to-ship refueling, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The Wall Street Journal has reported on the incident, too.
MNA
Your Comment