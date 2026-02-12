  1. World
Feb 12, 2026, 3:21 PM

Two US Navy ships collide in waters near South America

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – A ​U.S. warship ‌and a Navy ⁠supply ‌vessel collided during ‌refueling Wednesday, the Wall ​Street Journal ⁠reported on Thursday, ​citing a military spokesman.

Two personnel ​reported ‌minor injuries after ⁠ship-to-ship refueling, ⁠the report added.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify the ‌report.

The Wall Street Journal has reported on the incident, too. 

